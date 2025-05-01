A financial analyst wants to determine if the median annual bonus in a certain industry is greater than $ 5 , 500 \text{\$}5,500 . The following are the annual bonuses (in dollars) for a random sample of 9 9 employees: 5 , 200 5,200 ; 5 , 800 5,800 ; 5 , 600 5,600 ; 5 , 400 5,400 ; 5 , 700 5,700 ; 5 , 900 5,900 ; 5 , 300 5,300 ; 5 , 600 5,600 ; 5 , 800 5,800 . Use a sign test at α = 0.05 \alpha=0.05 to test the claim that the median bonus is greater than $ 5 , 500 \text{\$}5,500 .