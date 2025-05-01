Researchers collected data on the number of male and female patients admitted to a hospital during 3 3 different shifts (Morning, Afternoon, Night). At α = 0.01 \alpha=0.01 , can you conclude that gender and shift are related?

Morning Afternoon Night Male 30 25 15 Female 20 35 25 \begin{array}{cccc} & \text{Morning} & \text{Afternoon} & \text{Night}\\ \text{Male} & 30 & 25 & 15\\ \text{Female} & 20 & 35 & 25\end{array}