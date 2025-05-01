A researcher uses the regression equation y ^ = 5 + 0.6 x \hat{y} = 5 + 0.6x to predict the number of hours studied ( y y ) based on the number of classes attended ( x x ). The standard error of the estimate is s e = 2.5 s_e = 2.5 , the mean number of classes attended is x ˉ = 15 \bar{x} = 15 , n = 12 n = 12 , and ∑ ( x i − x ˉ ) 2 = 120 \sum (x_i - \bar{x})^2 = 120 . Construct a 99 % 99\% prediction interval for a student who attended 20 20 classes.