A university administrator claims that the average time to graduate is not greater than 4.5 4.5 years. A sample of 40 40 recent graduates shows a mean graduation time of 4.7 4.7 years with a standard deviation of 0.8 0.8 years. At α = 0.05 α=0.05 , is there sufficient evidence to reject the administrator's claim? Assume the population is normally distributed.