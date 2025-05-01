A nutritionist claims that the average daily sodium intake for adults in a certain city is less than 2400 mg 2400\text{ mg} . A sample of 25 25 adults has a mean sodium intake of 2320 mg 2320 \text{ mg} and a standard deviation of 180 mg 180 \text{ mg} . At α = 0.05 α = 0.05 , can you support the nutritionist's claim? Assume the population is normally distributed.