A company tracks the number of daily page views (in thousands) for a product over 12 12 days and flags unusual spikes using the upper fence.

Data: 60 , 62 , 65 , 68 , 70 , 72 , 73 , 75 , 76 , 80 , 82 , 140 60, 62, 65, 68, 70, 72, 73, 75, 76, 80, 82, 140

What is the upper fence (cutoff) above which a day should be flagged?