A transport agency claims that the median one-way commute time for employees is 30 minutes. You randomly select 60 employees and record whether each commute time is less than, equal to, or greater than 30 minutes:

22 employees have commutes < 30 min

35 employees have commutes > 30 min

3 employees have commutes = 30 min

i) Identify the claim and state H_0 and H_a.