A vending machine is restocked each morning with $ 770 \$770 worth of snacks. The daily sales, in tens of dollars, for 30 30 days are: 68 68 , 72 72 , 59 59 , 65 65 , 81 81 , 63 63 , 74 74 , 79 79 , 70 70 , 76 76 , 84 84 , 64 64 , 83 83 , 69 69 , 73 73 , 62 62 , 60 60 , 71 71 , 70 70 , 77 77 , 66 66 , 67 67 , 74 74 , 71 71 , 75 75 , 68 68 , 72 72 , 70 70 , 80 80 , 73 73 . What percentage of days will the machine run out of snacks if the restock amount remains at $ 770 \$770 per day?