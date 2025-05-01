A snack company produces potato chips. The company claims that the mean weight of a bag is 50 50 grams. To monitor quality, a random sample of 16 16 bags is selected, and the mean weight is found to be 51 51 grams with a standard deviation of 0.4 0.4 grams. Assume the weights are approximately normally distributed. Using a significance level of α = 0.05 \alpha=0.05 (two-tailed), are the bags meeting the claimed mean weight? (Critical t t -values for d f = 15 df=15 is approximately ± 2.131 \pm2.131 )