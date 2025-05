The following data set lists the number of hours spent studying by a group of college students for a final exam: 12 12 , 8 8 , 15 15 , 10 10 , 14 14 , 9 9 , 11 11 , 13 13 , 7 7 , 10 10 , 12 12 , 8 8 , 14 14 , 7 7 , 13 13 , 10 10 , 12 12 , 9 9 , 11 11 , 13 13 . What is the 50 50 th percentile value for hours studied? How would you interpret this result?