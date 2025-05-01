A courier company claims that the median delivery time for local packages is 30 30 minutes. In a random sample of 15 15 deliveries, the recorded times (in minutes) were: 28 , 31 , 30 , 29 , 32 , 35 , 30 , 33 , 29 , 36 , 34 , 30 , 37 , 38 , 30 28, 31, 30, 29, 32, 35, 30, 33, 29, 36, 34, 30, 37, 38, 30 28 , 31 , 30 , 29 , 32 , 35 , 30 , 33 , 29 , 36 , 34 , 30 , 37 , 38 , 30

i) Identify the claim and state H 0 H_0 H 0 and H a H_{a} H a .