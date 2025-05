A wildlife biologist measures the time between sightings of a rare bird. In a sample of n = 120 n=120 sightings, the mean time between sightings is 45.5 45.5 minutes, with a standard deviation of 12.5 12.5 minutes. Using Chebyshev's Theorem, at least how many of the times were between 20.5 20.5 minutes and 70.5 70.5 minutes?