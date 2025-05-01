A study uses the regression equation y ^ = 30 + 2.5 x \hat{y} = 30 + 2.5x to predict the cholesterol level ( y y ) based on daily fiber intake ( x x , in grams). The standard error of estimate is s = 6.1 s = 6.1 , the sample size is n = 22 n = 22 , the mean fiber intake is x ˉ = 18 \bar{x} = 18 , and S x x = 210 S_{xx} = 210 . Construct a 99 % 99\% prediction interval for a person who consumes 25 25 grams of fiber daily.