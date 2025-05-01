A researcher developed a regression model to predict the final exam score ( y ) (y) based on the number of hours studied ( x ) (x) . The regression equation is y ^ = 50 + 2 x \hat{y} = 50 + 2x . The sample size is n = 16 n = 16 , the mean number of hours studied is x ˉ = 10 \bar{x} = 10 , S x x = 240 S_{xx} = 240 , and the standard error of estimate is s y = 5 s_y = 5 . Construct a 90 % 90\% prediction interval for the final exam score when a student studies for 14 14 hours.