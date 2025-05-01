A juice bottling machine is designed to fill bottles with an average of 600 mL 600\text{ mL} juice. The machine has a standard deviation of 4 mL 4\text{ mL} . A random sample of 36 36 bottles shows an average fill of 598.7 mL 598.7\text{ mL} . The company policy states that the machine must be recalibrated if the sample mean is unusual. Should the machine be recalibrated? Explain.