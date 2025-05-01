A food critic claims that the mean cost of a dinner meal at casual restaurants in a city is more than $ 82 \$82 . You take a random sample of 40 40 such restaurants and find that the mean meal price is $ 88.60 \$88.60 . Assume that the population standard deviation is $ 25.20 \$25.20 , and the distribution of meal prices is normal. At the 0.10 0.10 significance level, is there sufficient evidence to support the critic’s claim?