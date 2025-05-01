The drying times (in minutes) of a new eco-friendly paint were recorded for a sample of 15 15 15 wooden boards. Assume the drying times are normally distributed. The recorded times are:

28 , 32 , 29 , 31 , 27 , 30 , 34 , 33 , 26 , 29 , 30 , 31 , 28 , 32 , 30 28, 32, 29, 31, 27, 30, 34, 33, 26, 29, 30, 31, 28, 32, 30 28 , 32 , 29 , 31 , 27 , 30 , 34 , 33 , 26 , 29 , 30 , 31 , 28 , 32 , 30

Construct a 90 % 90\% 90% confidence interval for the population standard deviation ( σ σ σ ). Also, interpret the results.