A biologist predicts the weight (in units of grams) of a frog using the equation y = − 8.4 + 1.5 x 1 + 2.2 x 2 y = -8.4 + 1.5x_1 + 2.2x_2 , where x 1 x_1 is the length (in units of cm) and x 2 x_2 is the age (in units of months). What is the predicted weight if x 1 = 9 x_1 = 9 and x 2 = 7 x_2 = 7 ?