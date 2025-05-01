A researcher uses the regression equation y = 15 , 320 + 3.215 x 1 − 2.987 x 2 y = 15,320 + 3.215x_1 - 2.987x_2 to predict the annual tomato yield (in units of pounds per acre), where x 1 x_1 is the number of acres fertilized and x 2 x_2 is the number of acres irrigated. What is the predicted yield when x 1 = 12 , 500 x_1 = 12,500 and x 2 = 11 , 900 x_2 = 11,900 ?