A poll of 7 , 500 7,500 high school seniors found that 12 % 12\% planned to attend a community college. Five years earlier, a poll of 6 , 200 6,200 seniors showed 10 % 10\% planned to attend a community college. Construct a 95 % 95\% confidence interval for p 1 − p 2 p_1-p_2 , where p 1 p_1 is the recent proportion and p 2 p_2 is the earlier proportion.