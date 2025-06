Given the data set 2 2 , 4 4 , 7 7 , 9 9 , and 11 11 , calculate the mean absolute deviation.

The sample standard deviation for this data is approximately 3.56 3.56 . How does the mean absolute deviation compare? Use the formula MAD = Σ ∣ x − x ˉ ∣ n \text{MAD}=\frac{\Sigma\left|x-x̄\right|}{n} .