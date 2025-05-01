A team leader claims that the median number of support tickets resolved per day by agents is at least 20 20 . You record the tickets resolved by 30 30 agents on a typical day: 18 , 22 , 21 , 19 , 23 , 24 , 17 , 25 , 16 , 26 , 22 , 18 , 21 , 19 , 24 , 27 , 18 , 17 , 23 , 19 , 21 , 18 , 22 , 17 , 23 , 19 , 21 , 18 , 24 , 17 18, 22, 21, 19, 23, 24, 17, 25, 16, 26, 22, 18, 21, 19, 24, 27, 18, 17, 23, 19, 21, 18, 22, 17, 23, 19, 21, 18, 24, 17

i) Identify the claim and state H 0 H_0 H 0 and H a H_{a} H a .