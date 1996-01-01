A study involved 40 40 college students who were randomly assigned to two groups. Group A was given a caffeine pill, while Group B received a placebo. After 30 30 minutes, both groups completed a timed logic puzzle. The researchers measured the number of correct answers in 15 15 minutes. The average score for Group A was 18.2 18.2 , and for Group B it was 15.9 15.9 . What type of experimental design did the researchers use?