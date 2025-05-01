A tech recruiter is analyzing the starting salaries (in units of USD) of entry-level software engineers in six major U.S. cities to determine whether location influences pay. Salaries were collected from a random sample of five job offers in each of the following cities: San Francisco, Austin, New York, Denver, Chicago, and Atlanta. The mean square between groups (MSB) is 105 , 023 , 283.34 105,023,283.34 , and the mean square within groups (MSW) is 2 , 976 , 333.33 2,976,333.33 . At α = 0.05 \alpha = 0.05 , can you conclude that the mean starting salary differs for at least one of the cities?