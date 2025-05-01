A marketing firm conducted a survey of individuals who use smartphones for more than 4 4 hours daily. The table below shows the number of such users categorized by age group and type of primary usage.

At α = 0.05 \alpha = 0.05 , can you conclude that the type of smartphone usage is related to age group? Perform a Chi-Square Test of Independence at α = 0.05 \alpha = 0.05 to determine whether primary smartphone usage is dependent on age group.