A company predicts employee productivity using the regression equation y ^ = 30 + 4 x \hat{y} = 30 + 4x , where x x is the number of training sessions attended. The standard error of the estimate is s e = 5 s_e = 5 , the sample size is n = 25 n = 25 , the mean number of sessions is x ˉ = 6 \bar{x} = 6 , and ∑ ( x i − x ˉ ) 2 = 300 \sum (x_i - \bar{x})^2 = 300 . What is the 95 % 95\% prediction interval for productivity when x = 10 x = 10 ?