A researcher claims that more than 40 % 40\% of adults prefer drinking coffee over tea. To test this claim, a random sample of 100 100 adults is surveyed, and 47 % 47\% report preferring coffee. Using a significance level of α = 0.01 \alpha=0.01 , determine the critical value z crit z_{\text{crit}} , and decide whether to reject or fail to reject the null hypothesis.