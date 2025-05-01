A clinic director claims that the median patient wait time in the emergency room is more than 45 45 minutes. In a random sample of 18 18 patients, the recorded wait times relative to 45 45 minutes are:

4 4 patients waited less than 45 45 minutes

patients waited less than minutes 12 12 patients waited more than 45 45 minutes

patients waited more than minutes 2 2 patients waited exactly 45 45 minutes

i) Identify the claim and state H 0 H_0 H 0 and H a H_{a} H a .