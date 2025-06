The mean daily rainfall in a rainforest region is normally distributed with a mean of 18.2 mm 18.2~\text{mm} and a standard deviation of 6.3 mm 6.3~\text{mm} . If a sample of 10 10 days is randomly chosen, what is the probability that the sample mean rainfall is between 14.4 14.4 and 21.7 mm 21.7~\text{mm} ?