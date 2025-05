A group of archeologists are analyzing the weights (in units of grams) of pennies minted after 2000 2000 2000 to assess the consistency of their production. The specifications require that each penny weigh exactly 2.500 2.500 2.500 grams. The following are the weights of a sample of 8 8 8 pennies: 2.520 , 2.510 , 2.490 , 2.530 , 2.510 , 2.495 , 2.505 , 2.515 2.520,2.510,2.490,2.530,2.510,2.495,2.505,2.515 2.520 , 2.510 , 2.490 , 2.530 , 2.510 , 2.495 , 2.505 , 2.515 . Using the sample data, construct a 99 % 99\% 99% confidence interval for the true mean weight of pennies minted after 2000 2000 2000 . What does the confidence interval suggest about the weight specification of 2.500 2.500 2.500 grams?