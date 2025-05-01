A company uses a regression equation y ^ = 120 − 0.8 x \hat{y} = 120 - 0.8x to predict monthly expenses ( y y ) based on the number of units produced ( x x ). For a sample of n = 20 n = 20 months, x ˉ = 50 \bar{x} = 50 , S x x = 500 S_{xx} = 500 , and the standard error of estimate is s y = 12 s_y = 12 . Construct a 90 % 90\% prediction interval for monthly expenses when 60 60 units are produced.