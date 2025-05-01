A sales manager claims that the median number of sales calls made per day is at least 15 15 calls. Daily calls for 20 20 randomly selected days are: 12 , 16 , 14 , 18 , 15 , 17 , 13 , 19 , 15 , 20 , 14 , 16 , 12 , 18 , 15 , 17 , 14 , 19 , 13 , 16 12, 16, 14, 18, 15, 17, 13, 19, 15, 20, 14, 16, 12, 18, 15, 17, 14, 19, 13, 16

i) Identify the claim and state H 0 H_0 and H a H_{a} .