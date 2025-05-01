A psychologist is studying the difference in average reaction times (in milliseconds) between two age groups. The data collected are: Group 1 1 (Young Adults): x ˉ 1 = 245 \bar{x}_1=245 , s 1 = 15 s_1=15 , n 1 = 6 n_1=6 ; Group 2 2 (Older Adults): x ˉ 2 = 278 \bar{x}_2=278 , s 2 = 22 s_2=22 , n 2 = 8 n_2=8 . Construct an 80 % 80\% confidence interval for the difference in mean reaction times (Young Adults − - Older Adults). Assume unequal variances and approximately normal populations.