A manufacturer claims that the average battery life of their AA batteries is at least 5.2 5.2 hours. A consumer group tests a random sample of 12 12 batteries and finds a mean battery life of 4.9 4.9 hours. Assume the population standard deviation is 0.6 0.6 hours, and battery life is normally distributed. At the 0.01 0.01 significance level, can you reject the manufacturer’s claim?