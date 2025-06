A group of 29 29 29 students reported the number of books they read last year. The data set (number of books): 3 3 , 7 7 , 5 5 , 4 4 , 6 6 , 8 8 , 5 5 , 6 6 , 7 7 , 9 9 , 4 4 , 5 5 , 7 7 , 8 8 , 6 6 , 5 5 , 7 7 , 4 4 , 6 6 , 7 7 , 8 8 , 5 5 , 6 6 , 7 7 , 8 8 , 5 5 , 4 4 , 6 6 , 7 7 . Construct a frequency distribution and a frequency histogram using 4 4 classes. Describe the shape of the histogram as symmetric, uniform, negatively skewed, positively skewed, or none of these.