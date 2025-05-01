A volunteer group claims that the median number of weekly donations they receive is greater than 25 25 . A random sample of 16 16 weeks gives:

4 4 weeks had donations above 25 25

11 11 weeks had donations below 25 25

1 1 week had exactly 25 25

Use a right-tailed sign test to test the claim at α = 0.05 \alpha=0.05 .