The weight (in kilograms) of a package can be predicted using the equation y = 5.2 + 0.03 x 1 + 0.08 x 2 y = 5.2 + 0.03x_1 + 0.08x_2 , where x 1 x_1 is the length (in cm) and x 2 x_2 is the width (in cm). What is the predicted weight for a package with length 60 cm 60\operatorname{cm} and width 30 cm 30\operatorname{cm} ?