The following data represent the monthly rainfall (in centimeters) for a city over 24 24 months:

21 22 30 33 34 36 31 32 20 20 14 12 18 18 12 23 21 21 26 28 22 22 24 24 \begin{aligned}21~~22~~30~~33~~34~~36~~31~~32~~20~~20~~14~~12\\18~~18~~12~~23~~21~~21~~26~~28~~22~~22~~24~~24\end{aligned}

Construct a stem-and-leaf plot with two rows for each stem to display the data. Describe the distribution.