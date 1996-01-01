A quality-control inspector plans a systematic sample from a day's production of 24,000 24{,}000 ball bearings by selecting every k k -th bearing to obtain a sample of 40 40 bearings. If the inspector chooses a random start of r = 153 r=153 (the 153 rd 153^{\text{rd}} bearing is the first selected), which bearings will be sampled? Express the sample as the sequence of selected indices.