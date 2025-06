A researcher wants to know if a new training method affects the accuracy of dogs in detecting a specific scent. In a test, 160 160 160 trials were conducted with dogs using the new method, and the dogs correctly identified the scent in 110 110 110 cases. In another group using the standard method, 130 130 130 trials were conducted, and the dogs correctly identified the scent in 104 104 104 cases. At the 0.05 0.05 0.05 significance level, test the claim by constructing an appropriate confidence interval that there is no difference in the rates of correct identification between the two methods.