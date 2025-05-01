A biologist analyzes the correlation between average rainfall ( x x , in units of cm) and plant height ( y y , in units of cm) for n = 15 n = 15 regions. The regression line has a sample slope m = 0.85 m = 0.85 , with s e = 0.19 s_e = 0.19 , ∑ x = 540 \sum x = 540 , ∑ x 2 = 20500 \sum x^2 = 20500 . Calculate the 99 % 99\% confidence interval for the population slope M M . (Use t c = 2.977 t_c = 2.977 for n − 2 = 13 n-2 = 13 degrees of freedom.)