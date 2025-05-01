Using the regression equation y ^ = 5.2 + 2.3 x \hat{y} = 5.2 + 2.3x to predict the number of visitors at a museum based on advertising dollars spent (in units of thousands), find the 90 % 90\% prediction interval for x = 30 x = 30 if s y = 4.5 s_y = 4.5 , n = 12 n = 12 , x ˉ = 28 \bar{x} = 28 , and ∑ ( x i − x ˉ ) 2 = 48 \sum (x_i - \bar{x})^2 = 48 . Use the appropriate t ∗ t^* value for 10 10 degrees of freedom.