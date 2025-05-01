A smartphone manufacturer claims that the average battery life of its new model is at least 20.0 20.0 hours. A consumer group tests a random sample of 16 16 phones and finds a mean battery life of 18.7 18.7 hours with a standard deviation of 2.4 2.4 hours. At α = 0.05 α=0.05 , is there sufficient evidence to reject the manufacturer's claim? Assume the population is normally distributed.