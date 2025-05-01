A study models the relationship between the number of hours studied ( x x ) and exam score ( y y ) using the regression equation y ^ = 55 + 3.2 x \hat{y} = 55 + 3.2x . The sample size is n = 20 n = 20 , the mean number of hours is x ˉ = 10 \bar{x} = 10 , ∑ ( x i − x ˉ ) 2 = 180 \sum (x_i - \bar{x})^2 = 180 , and the standard error of estimate is s = 4.1 s = 4.1 . Construct a 95 % 95\% prediction interval for a student who studied x 0 = 14 x_0 = 14 hours.