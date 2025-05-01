A scholarship committee is reviewing the math placement test scores of 25 25 students: 78 , 82 , 85 , 91 , 88 , 76 , 95 , 89 , 84 , 90 , 87 , 93 , 80 , 77 , 86 , 94 , 83 , 81 , 79 , 92 , 96 , 75 , 97 , 98 , 99 78, 82, 85, 91, 88, 76, 95, 89, 84, 90, 87, 93, 80, 77, 86, 94, 83, 81, 79, 92, 96, 75, 97, 98, 99 . If the committee wants to award scholarships to the top 60 % 60\% of students, what is the minimum score required to receive a scholarship?