A bakery claims that the median time to bake a loaf of bread is 6 minutes. You record the baking times (in minutes) for 12 consecutive loaves: 5.8 , 6.2 , 6.0 , 5.9 , 6.3 , 6.1 , 6.0 , 5.7 , 6.4 , 5.5 , 6.2 , 5.6 5.8, 6.2, 6.0, 5.9, 6.3, 6.1, 6.0, 5.7, 6.4, 5.5, 6.2, 5.6 .

i) Identify the claim and state H 0 H_0 and H a H_{a} .

ii) At the 0.05 significance level, can you reject the bakery’s claim? Interpret the decision.