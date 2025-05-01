A company claims that at least 60 % 60\% of its customers are satisfied with its product. To test this claim, a sample of 80 80 customers is surveyed, and it is found that 55 % 55\% of the sample reports being satisfied. Using a significance level of α = 0.05 \alpha=0.05 , test the claim by calculating the critical z z -value, and determine whether to reject or fail to reject the null hypothesis.