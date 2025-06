A botanist is studying the height of a rare plant species. Out of a population of 150 150 plants, the mean height is 32.4 cm 32.4\text{ cm} with a standard deviation of 8.1 cm 8.1\text{ cm} . If a random sample of 40 40 plants is chosen, what is the probability that the sample mean height is between 30 cm 30\text{ cm} and 35 cm 35\text{ cm} ? Should the finite correction factor be used?