An automotive survey organization claims that the average annual maintenance cost for hybrid cars is the same as that for gasoline-powered cars. To test this claim, the following data are collected from two independent samples:

Hybrid Cars: x ˉ 1 = 420 \bar{x}_1=420 , s 1 = 50 s_1=50 , n 1 = 30 n_1=30

Gasoline Cars: x ˉ 2 = 445 \bar{x}_2=445 , s 2 = 55 s_2=55 , n 2 = 28 n_2=28