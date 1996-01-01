A study investigates the effect of three different toothpaste brands (P, Q, R) and water on plaque removal. 72 72 artificial teeth are randomly assigned to one of four treatments: toothpaste P, toothpaste Q, toothpaste R, or water. Each tooth is brushed in a mechanical device for 10 10 minutes, repeated four times (for a total of 40 40 minutes). The researcher measuring the plaque removal is blinded to the treatment methods. The percentage of plaque removed is recorded. Researchers found that P and Q removed more plaque than R or water. State a factor that could affect the response variable that is fixed at a set level.